Police have called a community forum at Glenroi to help address concerns about the recent spate of break ins, car thefts and vehicle fires and vandalism in Orange. The Community Safety Precinct Meeting is from 10am on February 22 at the Glenroi Hub on Garema Road. Residents will have the opportunity to express their views and share ideas directly with police and council representatives, and to hear what police have been doing to tackle crime. Chaired by Orange Police Chief Inspector Peter Atkins, the meeting will also be attended by Orange Mayor Jason Hamling. The Glenroi area has been at the centre of a recent wave of property crime in Orange, with multiple stolen cars dumped and set alight in the suburb. The city also saw vandalism at local businesses last week, with tyres slashed on up to 50 cars at John Davis motors, and windows smashed at the Orange City Bowling Club. Residents have taken to social media in recent weeks to vent their frustration at the ongoing problems. Inspector Atkins said the meeting would be 'a chance to sort the fact from fiction and find out exactly what's been happening.' There'll be a presentation of local crime statistics, before the meeting is opened to the public to talk about any local concerns and to meet their local police. Inspector Atkins said that prior to COVID, community safety meetings had been held by Orange police 'at least a couple of times a year.' "COVID put a hold on all these sorts of things, but it's the start of a new year and with restrictions lifting it's a chance for the community to have a talk to the local police. "It's also timely to address any concerns in Glenroi," he said. Mayor Jason Hamling said he would encourage all concerned residents to attend the meeting and to hear what police have to say. "Hopefully this is just a spike and they'll arrest who they need to arrest, and let's just hope that whoever they do happen to arrest, that the courts deal with them properly," Cr Hamling said. Police have made a number of arrests in relation to car thefts and break and enters in recent weeks, including a 17-year-old from Dubbo and a 16-year-old from Orange last Tuesday and two 15-year-old boys, one from Bourke and one from Orange, earlier this month.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/f9b8079f-8c41-4f23-8099-41dcf5bc634f.jpg/r0_187_4343_2641_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg