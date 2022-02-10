news, local-news,

COMMUNITY involvement is one of the next steps in the construction of Orange's planned sporting precinct at Jack Brabham Park after the $25 million project was given the a green light by the Western Region Planning Panel. Mayor Jason Hamling, who campaigned heavily for the sports precinct plan at the Local Government Election last December, admitted he did breathe a sigh of relieve when the WRPP approved Orange City Council's development application on Thursday. "I am relieved," he said on Thursday. "It has been through two independent panels. It's been through Heritage and it's been through the Western Region Planning Panel," he said. "They've both given it the tick of approval so let's just get on and built it. "That was the message I was getting through the election - where's it up too, when it's happening - now we can go." Tree removal, building demolition and earthworks are expected to start late March or April, as part of the stage approval. "We hope to have athletics track and middle ovals done by 2023 and the we'll start on the rectangular field," Cr Hamling said. "The really important milestone here in this is concept approval. They've looked at the whole big picture and they're happy with that." However, WRPP permission will still be needed when detailed plans are drawn and submitted. Cr Hamling said community consultation from users of the sports precinct would also begin. "We will be asking for community consultation on how we want the stadium to look ... this will be a great way for people to come and have a say on what they want to see out here. "Get involved." A late submission from NSW Health to the WRPP hearing on February 1 had caused some ripples of concern with the stadium's impact on the close-by Orange Hospital raised, particularly the increased traffic. But Cr Hamling said Council staff had completed detailed studies in that area. "We won't be holding a major event out here every weekend. We might get one or two events a year. We go into the mix now with Dubbo, with Mudgee, with Coffs Harbour and with Newcastle so we've got to be able to attract those events out here," he said. "When they do come out here, there are separate traffic management plans that have to be done," he said adding most of the traffic would exit on the Huntley Road side and go straight onto the southern feeder road. "If there is a major event on this side, we would be saying buses only, or some light traffic. If we have to put another traffic lane in for hospital emergencies we will mitigate that sort of problem as much as we can." The NSW Government is funding the sports precinct project and Cr Hamling paid tribute to the work of the former council, led by former mayor Reg Kidd, and the work of council staff to get to this point. "They knew what this would bring for Orange and the region," he said. "There are further planning approvals still to be assessed when it comes to the details of the stadium design and plans for the athletics track, but this is the important milestone. The panel has approved the overall concept of a sports precinct in a parklands setting. "The council hasn't been sitting on its hands. Contracts for the first round of earth works have already been put out to tender, pending this approval. Its expected a Council meeting in March will be ready to award that contract, and work could begin soon after. "The contract for the next round of tree removal has already been awarded pending today's [Thursday's] approval. Council will now formally ask the Heritage Council for their permission to continue with tree removal. It's expected that could be under way in March. "Local residents who've taken a close look at the plans are very excited. They know we'll be planting more trees than we're taking out. They're looking forward to seeing a new sports precinct in a beautiful parkland setting." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/bb5a4f27-9dce-40ca-ac53-30a6f6a67cb0.jpg/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg