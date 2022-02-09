sport, local-sport,

Orange came close to making it a perfect weekend for the junior rep teams. The under 12s took on Dubbo at Bloomfield Oval and sent Dubbo in to bat first. It was a bowling masterclass as Boyd Hutchins (24) was the only visiting player to reach double digits as Dubbo were bowled out for 58. Nicholas Wood (3-5) and Oliver Garard (2-9) both shone with the ball. In reply, openers Digby Evans (14) and Sam Garvin (15) got off Orange to a good start before the middle order finished things off for the seven wicket victory. The under 14s also took on Dubbo over at Lady Cutler 2. This time it was the home side who would bat first and they got off to a good start thanks to Robert Heath (51) and Cooper Pullen (43). Some late innings hitting by Hayden Griffith (20) saw the hosts manage 176 before being bowled out in the 48th over. Dubbo's Cooper Townsend picked up 5-25 for his efforts. With the ball, Baxter Brown (3-26) and Thomas Frankham (3-11) tore through the top of the order, before Finn Macleod (43) brought Dubbo back in the game. But when he fell, so did the host's hopes of winning as they were bowled out for 136. The under 16s didn't have the same good fortune though, as they fell to Lachlan by three wickets. Will Rodwell (31) and James Harper (39) helped Orange get to 154, but despite the efforts of Max Richards (3-40) the visitors were able to chase the target in the 35th over.

