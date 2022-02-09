sport, local-sport,

A maiden century on your Rod Hartas Cup debut certainly has a nice ring to it. Mix that all in with a dominant win and you've got Dudley Shepherd's performance on Sunday. The teenager lined up for Orange against the Blue Mountains at Riawena Oval in what was the side's final game of their rep season. But things didn't go quite to plan early on for the home side, as they slumped to 6-39 having won the toss and elected to bat. This brought Shepherd and Joe Kay to the crease who then put on a batting masterclass. Shepherd finished on 110 while Kay based a 64-ball 84 as Orange managed 278 before being bowled out. "We had a few wickets gone and a lot of overs still to face so we just had to get through the opening bowlers, stick it out for a bit and then it would get a bit easier from there," Shepherd said. "I'd got my 50 just before one of the drinks breaks and I was still in for a while so I thought I'd be pretty close (to the 100) and then they all started to celebrate. It was just a good feeling. "Joe was really good and helped me out a bit. He was scoring runs too which was good to have two people in for a long time and making some runs." In the chase, the Blue Mountains got off to a decent start, but the fall of consistent wickets with the prospect of a big run chase looming large saw them fall 94 runs short as they were bowled out for 184. Captain Rory Daburger (3-36) finished with the best figures for Orange, while Jarryd Seib (2-32) also picked up a pair in a day where all those who bowled - Campbell Warburton, Walter Prowse, Harry Priest, Max Powell and Jack Dodds - all picked up at least one wicket. Elsewhere, Molong came away with a big victory against Mudgee. The win secured them a place in the final where they will travel to Morse Park 1 to take on Bathurst on Sunday, February 13. The match will begin at 10am.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/e36163fc-f5e7-41b7-861f-a4f7607c6755.jpeg/r35_269_752_674_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg