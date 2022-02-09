sport, local-sport,

Amongst the scores of spectators you'll see at Pride Park this Blowes Cup season, there will also be a handful of men doing their best to keep the players safe. Dr Nick Ryan, Dr Shamus Shepherd and Scott Wilson make up the team that will oversee all things medical for the Lions this year. Dr Shepherd is an emergency physician at the Orange Base Hospital and has seen his fair share of sporting injuries come through the door. "Prevention and treatment at the scene can be at times, life saving," he said. "Particularly at a high collision sport like rugby, having clinicians at the games is really important and it helps the people at the end. "If I get a call from Nick Ryan who is looking after an injured player on the field, it gives me an advantage when the player gets here. It translates to better care for the patient." As for Dr Ryan, he grew up in Orange and even lined up for the odd Lions game here or there. He moved away more than 30 years ago, but after retiring, decided to come back to where it all began. "I got talking to (club president Chris Whittaker) who was telling me how the club has been struggling in recent times and I said I was happy to contribute any way I could and that I've always been involved in rugby at many levels," Dr Ryan added. "He said they were looking for a club doctor and I said me and Shamus could do that together." He knows just how important having someone on hand when things go wrong can be. "Every now and then something nasty can happen where you need a doctor and we'll be there when that's the case," he said. "Rugby union out of all the contact sports has done a very good job protecting its players and changing rules. In the end, it's a contact sport and nasty injuries can happen so it's important that there are people around who can deal with it if that's the case." Mr Wilson is a sports and exercise physiotherapist who has worked with the Adelaide Crows and Australian 7s rugby team in the past. He was part of the Lions team last year and is focused on making sure as many people as possible have the knowledge to help out where they can. "One of my strong values of moving out here is just because you're in the country doesn't mean we can't have high standards of care," he said. "We called four ambulances last season, twice we waited more than 40 minutes. Once was here in Orange and once was in Dubbo. They ended up being fine, but player welfare is something I think all sports could strengthen. " He said it was important that clubs have people who are able to look after the members. "All of our coaches have done their first aid and the management of spinal injury course," he added. "So if they're at training, they know what to do because you don't always have your sports physios or club doctors there at training nights."

