Centrals president Kyle Nonnenmacher's not a ballerina, not by any stretch of the imagination. But if dancing down the wicket and knocking a CYMS spinner back over his head classifies him as such, he's more than happy to get those feet moving, especially for a good cause. The two Orange District Cricket Association clubs join forces later this month to honour much-loved dance teacher Stephanie Sandford, who died after battling brain cancer in 2019. The late Mrs Sandford's husband, Daniel, is a long-time cricketer in Orange and played with both CYMS and Centrals, winning premierships with the latter in 2010-11 and 2011-12. On February 26 at Jack Brabham Park, the two clubs will clash in three grades - the Bathurst-Orange Inter-District Cricket first grade competition, and in both the ODCA's second and third grade competitions - with the winner taking home the Sandford Cup. But, more importantly, the two will be hoping to raise money for brain cancer research, with Mr Nonnenmacher hoping $10,000 can be donated to the cause. "Someone as young as Steph was; in her early 30s, leaving a young family behind, we really want to raise some awareness," Mr Nonnenmacher said. "Cancer isn't an old person's thing, anyone can be struck down by it. And if we can do a little bit to help with prevention or, one day, a cure, then it's the least we can do." The clubs have organised a raffle which will help the fundraising efforts, while the day will provide cricket lovers with four games to immerse themselves in and a throng of activities for the kids. Entry fees on the day will include drinks, food and the funds will go to cancer research. "It's a great honour. We're all humbled so many people have come together to stage a day like this," Daniel Sandford said. CYMS president Matt Baker said Mr Sandford was always a valued member of the green and golds, and a respected opponent when part of a formidable Centrals line-up a decade ago. Jumping on board and helping out the club with its charity day was a no-brainer. "Dan still has many friends among CYMS's past and present players," CYMS president Matt Baker said. "We're very happy to collaborate with Centrals to help such a worthy fundraiser." The Steph Sandford Memorial Ladies Day will be on February 26 at Jack Brabham Park. Tickets for the fundraiser, which includes a $3000 tiling package as a major prize, can be found on the club's Facebook page, or purchased on the day. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

