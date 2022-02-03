sport, local-sport,

Nearly 300 athletes from across the state will descend on Orange this weekend for the Mountains and Plains Summer Championship. The swimming competition will take place this Saturday and Sunday (February 5 and 6) with club support officer for Swimming NSW Jo Keown excited by its return to the city. "The area stretches all the way from Glenbrook at the foot of the mountains out to Lake Cargelligo. It includes towns like Parkes, Forbes, Lithgow and everything in-between those areas," she said of who would be taking part. "We're going to have about 15 clubs attending over the weekend with over 270 competitors." The action at the Orange Aquatic Centre will kick off on Saturday at about 9am with the day expected to finish at around 5pm. Then on Sunday it will be a slightly earlier start at 8.30 before a finish around 4pm. "It's going to be a really positive experience and give the swimmers a chance to get together again and swim competitively which has been missing for a little while," Keown added. "We'll also choose the best team for the Speedo Sprint Final which will take place in Sydney. They are all 50 metre swims and are we put together the fastest four in the age groups and the strokes who will then compete against the rest of the state. "There will be a lot of kids trying to find Country Championships qualifying times and maybe even some national qualifying times." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/6763e309-8a50-4cb0-a823-f9939e1599b8.jpg/r3_1_1198_676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg