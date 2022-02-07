news, local-news,

FAMILY-owned, the Robin Hood Hotel will continue its plan to become a family-friendly social base when it begins stage two of its renovation plans. A development application for $755,000 worth of upgrades was recently passed by Orange City Council and Robin Hood general manager Steve Quinlan said the pub was keen to get started on remodelling its interior. Mr Quinlan, who took over the general managers role in June last year after Jason and Peta Marlow's hotel group took over the pub in April, said the Marlow family was keen to keep families at the forefront of its operations. "The Marlows purchased the hotel in April last year with the intention of investing money into it," Mr Quinlan said, explaining largely cosmetic work had already been completed as stage one. This included installing a climate-controlled indoor playground adjacent to the bistro dining area and reconfiguring the hotel's four accommodation rooms back to two. Under the plans, the original children's playground will be dismantled. That will allow for the expansion of the sportsmans bar, new toilet facilities, including better disabled facilities. The remodelling of the existing toilets on the building's western side will also be completed. "Eventually the whole hotel will be remodelled.," Mr Quinlan said. The Robin Hood was built in 1986 and is on a 3.2 hectare parcel of land which the family may develop into more accommodation in future plans. For the moment, Mr Quinlan said the Marlow family's intent was to make the Robin Hood the best hotel in Orange. "The best being the best offerings," he said. "This is a family hotel and we want it to stay that way. "It is a family group, the Marlow Hotel Group, it's owned by one family and this is a family pub. The family side of things is not going to change." Splitting the gaming and sportsman bar was part of that family orientation. "They are separate things. The guys who want to sit in a sports bar are very different from people with their families." Other venues owned by the group include Carlton's Royal Hotel, Coniston's Coniston Hotel, Kogarah's Bank Tavern, the Kings Park Tavern at Kings Park and Penrith's Peachtree Hotel. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

