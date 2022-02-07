news, local-news,

Rex Airlines says about 40 new jobs will be created at its Orange call centre to support the company's expanded operations in NSW. Rex announced on Friday that Sydney would become the national hub for Rex Airlines, in a move expected to create 60 jobs in regional NSW and more than 2500 new jobs statewide. The state government is supporting the domestic airline's decision with a package linked to its $250 million Jobs Plus program. Through the support, Rex will build a new aircraft hangar and flight simulator centre at Sydney airport, as well as a new Code C aircraft size hangar and office block at Sydney Airport. Rex's call centre at Orange will be expanded to cope with the increased activities. Rex Airlines Deputy Chairman John Sharp AM said the company was proud to be increasing employment opportunities in regional NSW. "Our call centre has always been in Orange and thanks to this support we're delighted to deliver dozens of new jobs for locals as we look to bolster the strong support team that continues to help Rex operate our growing fleet and services," Mr Sharp said. Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the expansion of Rex's Orange call centre would give the local economy a boost. "Regional NSW is the engine room of the state, and this investment will bolster Rex's regional footprint and help stimulate the local economy in and around Orange," Mr Toole said. "This funding builds on our commitment to better connect people across all corners of the state, whether it is locals travelling to the city or Sydneysiders checking out what regional NSW has to offer." Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the government was backing a well-established business that had a deep commitment to regional NSW. "Rex Airlines has demonstrated its commitment to growing its domestic network and providing consumers with safe and reliable air travel no matter where they are travelling," Mr Farraway said. The Jobs Plus Program from Investment NSW aims to encourage companies to establish and expand their footprint in NSW with payroll tax relief, streamlined planning approvals and rebates enabling infrastructure construction.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/77650498-30d9-422e-8b34-394cc2515fe7.jpg/r138_0_2860_1538_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg