news, local-news,

A police officer sustained minor injuries after his car was rammed by a 4WD during a police pursuit in Orange early this morning . Investigators are appealing for information following the incident, which took place during a pursuit with two stolen Toyota Land Cruisers. Police say just after 1am on Tuesday, officers attached to Central West Police District Proactive Crime Team attempted to stop the two 4WD Land Cruisers on Roselawn Drive, Orange. After they failed to stop, a pursuit was initiated through several streets before one 4WD turned onto Pindari Close and crashed into a power pole. The 4WD then reversed, turned around and rammed the front of a police vehicle before driving away. It was later found abandoned in Kotao Place, Orange. The second 4WD was found abandoned on Currong Crescent. The driver of the police vehicle - a male Senior Constable - sustained minor injuries. Police believe the cars were stolen from homes within Orange earlier in the evening. As inquiries continue, police are appealing for anyone with information, including dashcam or CCTV footage from the area, to contact local police.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/66a97af6-38fd-49a1-aaa0-815d5438aede.jpg/r0_212_4256_2617_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg