SUICIDE rates for men in rural and remote areas are double that to their metropolitan counterparts, with alarming statistics showing there's a dire need to change the outdated 'she'll be 'right mate' script. CEO of Lifeline Central West, Stephanie Robinson says "gone are the days" of the old scripts surrounding men, particularly in our country communities, where the importance of shining a 'normalised' light on male mental health and well-being has well and truly become an item of necessity. "Suicide is the biggest killer of 15 to 44-year-old men in Australia, and for regional and rural areas, the more remote you get, the higher that rate of suicide becomes," Ms Robinson said. "Particularly for rural workers and farm workers with that stoic-type 'I'll be 'right mate', or 'I'll go it on my own' to get through; traditionally, [men's mental health] hasn't been spoken about - where talking about emotions and well-being was ever a part of that 'country culture'." Pair these real-life regional customs and daily-life stressors with the alarming statistics, then throw in the ongoings of long-term drought, mouse plagues and a global pandemic, and you've got a fairly decent recipe for silent struggle within these communities. "And they're not always people who don't have friends or family to talk to, it's the separating," Ms Robinson added. "It's the 'I don't want to burden my wife', or 'I can't talk to my boss/or mate' stigma that needs breaking down. We've got men who want and need that distance or separation, so to have those supportive men's groups - for it to be more about 'someone else has got my back' - that's the conversation we need to be having." Hosting a Men's Mental Health Night this week, Lifeline Central West's event organiser - including role trainer and community engagement officer - Lewis Bird says the importance of modifying conversations among men in today's day and age, is vital. "It's really important to put the word out into regional communities for our local men to normalise that 'seeking spirit' when it comes to reaching out," Mr Bird said. "We need to keep working towards providing these opportunities for men to engage with supports and services, to connect with local blokes, and to know what services are actually there and available to them." The event will have a local Q&A panel on the night, from Lifeline Central West, to mental health experts, Chris Jones from Orange Aboriginal Medical Service, the leader of the Clontarf Academy, and a local mum from the Orange area - a parent who suffered the tragic loss of her son to suicide - where musician, James Sutherland will perform the song 'Brother', which was written as a tribute following the tragedy. "The world is a really, really difficult place to navigate sometimes, and we've got to keep working at it so we have the right support and access to services to create a supportive, and safe place for people to go to before those tipping points arrive," Ms Robinson said. "Life's complicated, and we're trying to navigate expectations from other people, expectations that we put on ourselves - there's so much pressure from external 'stuff' and communities have started to realise the value of maintaining that sense of well-being ... when you're not feeling your best, having people who are confident and prepared to 'reach in' when in need is what we're ultimately working towards." Along with 10 mental health stall holders to engage with during the event, the program 'The Growth Rooms' - a supportive group initiative for 'local fellas' - will also be delivered. "'The Growth Rooms' are something that we are going to be talking about on Thursday night, which [The Banksia Project's] Brad Kane describes as a sacred space," Ms Robinson said. "Spaces where everyone's equal, everyone gets a voice, and men get to support one another - and it might be struggling with relationships, or feeling overwhelmed with stress or dealing with a marriage breakdown, limited access to their kids being a tipping point or addictions - whatever it is, it's an environment where men back each other up, and can build a supportive network." "I like to think that it's local blokes in a local group, sharing that intentional time once a month," Mr Bird added. "To be able to focus on themselves and get support from a local group with similar issues and struggles." With a staggering 75 per cent of males making up the number of suicides in Australia, there's never been a better time to get on board, and start banding together with mates. "A lot of guys spend so much time on their physical fitness - especially in the sporting area - but, little realise that they can't have one without the other," Ms Robinson explained. "People need to be physically and mentally on top of their game to produce really good results, which is a great segue into why we do what we do, and how we can break down that stimga - where there's hype about one area and shame around the other - so it's about saying 'hey, we're all human beings who are doing our best; and we need to support and back each other up while we're doing it'." An estimated '120 blokes' from the last event went down a treat with good yarns and a good barbecue, where all are welcome - with a particular shout-out for more women. "We all play a role in supporting our brothers, fathers, uncles, sons - females play an especially massive part in males' lives, yet we communicate so differently," Ms Robinson added. "We need to understand some of the struggles and common themes, so we know what to look for and how that shows up in our community." This year, the event will be held at the Orange Function Centre in Eyles Street, where the Lifeline Central West's Men's Mental Health Night will run from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday, February 10.

