A quick-fire 80-run knock by Wesley Lummis has helped secure yet another victory for ladder leaders Cavaliers. Coming in at number six, Lummis hit 81 from just 30 balls, while opener John Warrington went for 61, as Cavaliers posted a total of 8-230 from its 40 overs against City Colts at Loco Oval. Dan Casey had the best figures for Colts, taking 2-59, while Dave Henderson (1-32), Dave Rogerson (1-35), Nick Babcock (1-54) and Mark Sheather (1-45) had one each. Colts were handed a massive blow when they lost Henry Shoemark (40), skipper Russell Gardner (23) and Dan Casey (0), when the team was at the overall total of 64. The hosts never recovered from there, ultimately dismissed for 113, some 117 runs short of catching the competition's inform team. Cavaliers' Mitch Black had the best figures with the ball, taking 3-18. The result keeps Cavaliers firmly at the top of the BOIDC ladder after 10 rounds of play. Tom Lynch proved the hero for Bathurst City on Saturday, a five-wicket haul and a half century guiding his team to a 28-run win over CYMS. Played at Riawena Oval in Orange, Lynch came in at three after his skipper and opener Joey Coughlan had been dismissed for a duck on just the fourth ball he had faced. Lynch went on to score 79 off 88 balls, the best score with the bat across both teams on the day, with Redbacks finishing their 40 overs on 8-225. Lynch continued to cause havoc when CYMS took to the crease, dismissing Mac Webster (30), Thomas Belmonte (20), Tom West (1), Rory Daburger (63) and Thom Wilson (1). He finished his scintillating spell with the ball on figures of 5-33 off eight overs, with CYMS ultimately dismissed 28 runs short of their target, with two overs to spare. While the green and golds suffered defeat, CYMS moved off the bottom of the ladder to ninth, following Centennials Bulls heavy defeat. St Pat's Old Boys were missing a handful of players due to Country Championship commitment with Western Zone, but that didn't stop them from claiming victory over ORC. Played at George Park 1, Saints had to rely upon a number of second graders to fill their ranks but it was the regular first graders that shone - opener Bailey Brien scoring 41 with the bat, while youngster Angus Parsons scored his maiden first grade half century (56, not out). Saints were never fully dismissed, finishing their innings on 4-200, with the ORC bowling order sharing the wickets around to Justin Stephenson, Hugh Parsons, Tait Borgstahl and Wayne Sellers all getting one apiece. ORC started the chase well, Sellers opening the batting alongside his brother Wayne, with the latter the first wicket to fall at 1-42. Saints would consistently pick up wickets for the remainder of the over, with Jay Webber and Charlie Hutchings with the most wickets with two apiece. ORC would ultimately fall just 14 runs win of claiming victory, a decent performance considering the new boys were smashed by eight wickets against the same opponents in round one. With just under an over to spare, Rugby Union has got home against Centrals at Morse Park 1. Bulldogs were missing Jameel Qureshi and Ryan Peacock due to Western Zone representative duties, with Centrals getting away to a good start with the bat, opener Kurt Gardner scoring 58 on the Morse Park 1 deck. It would prove to be the best score across both teams on the day, but alongside side Kyle Nonnenmacher's 50, it was the only significant score with Centrals. They were ultimately dismissed for 158 runs, with the every reliable Jeremy Thackray taking four wickets for Bulldogs, with Aidan McBurney taking another three. Things got off to the worst possible for Bulldogs in their innings, stand-in skipper Sam Macpherson out for a duck after facing two balls. From there, Bulldogs improved slightly and the runs kept ticking along but it made for a nervy finish, with the blue and golds reaching Centrals' total with just five balls and one wicket to spare. Shaun Grenfell and Shaun Churchill went crazy with the bat on Saturday, as Orange City made light work of Centennials Bulls. Centennials won the toss at Wade Park but sent the Warriors into bat first and they made the most of their opportunity, losing just two wickets on the way to a total of 2-282 from 40 overs. Centennials had no answer to the Warriors batting order, Both Grenfell and Churchill hitting centuries, scoring 138 and 103 with the bat respectively. Only Kyle Aubin and Peter McCleary could take wickets for the visitors, claiming one apiece. Centennials would ultimately struggle with the bat, Aubin's opening knock of 26 the best figure for his team. They were ultimately dismissed for 92, falling 190 runs short of victory, a massive defeat that now sees Centennials slip to bottom of the ladder.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/c8cf617c-d90b-429c-82a9-458a89964540.jpg/r7_0_2499_1408_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg