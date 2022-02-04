sport, local-sport,

Talk about making an immediate impact. Joe Kay's return to Orange City mid-way through the Bathurst and Orange Inter District Cricket season has provided a batting spark the defending premiers desperately needed. Kay had planned to sit out the season and didn't play in the first seven matches. "It was a hard choice not coming back," he said. "It was especially hard knowing that the club was already losing a couple of major players." But Kay made a return to the middle-order in City's round eight clash with Cavaliers after a COVID outbreak had the club short of players. They went down by six wickets in a game which City were bowled out for 96, but Kay shone as he bashed 39 off 30 balls. He backed it up the next week as well, that time scoring 49 in a win against CYMS. After initially saying his return would be a one-off, Kay has since confirmed he will be on deck for the remainder of the season. "It's probably the best I've batted in a while, surprisingly so considering how little I've played this season," he said on his good form. "The club was in a position we haven't really been in for the past couple years in having to fight for finals. It did influence me to come back and try to help out because I know how quality the club is and how good everyone is and I think the club deserves to be pushing for finals every year. If I can help them achieve that then I was definitely going to try and do that." That hunt for a top five spot continues on Saturday when City host Centennials Bulls at Wade Park. "Win, win, win. Pretty much the only way of guaranteeing finals is to win the rest of our games, so that's the goal," Kay added. "The top end of the table is a bit too far away, but given the new format, anything can happen when you get to finals." City currently sit in fifth place, four points off third, but just two points ahead of City Colts in sixth. Other games this weekend include: City Colts taking on Cavaliers at Loco Oval, CYMS hosting Bathurst City at Riawena, St Pat's Old Boys facing off against ORC and Rugby Union playing Centrals at Morse Park 1. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/4138441a-dfc8-49a3-89bf-50e1d8846a54.JPG/r0_112_4256_2517_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg