Shaun Grenfell and Shaun Churchill went crazy with the bat on Saturday, as Orange City made light work of Centennials Bulls. Centennials won the toss at Wade Park but sent the Warriors into bat first and they made the most of their opportunity, losing just two wickets on the way to a total of 2-282 from 40 overs. Centennials had no answer to the Warriors batting order, Both Grenfell and Churchill hitting centuries, scoring 138 and 103 with the bat respectively as they put together an unbeaten 204 run partnership. "I've known Grenners a long time and we've played cricket for a long time together," Churchill said. "He's scored a few tons but I've never been out there when he's done it so that was great." Grenfell brought up his century well before his teammate and was still going hard afterwards. But it was a decision to take a back seat to his friend that saw them both get over than magic mark. With about four overs to go I was on about 70-odd and he said 'I think you can get a hundred here'," Churchill added. "I didn't think so, but he gave me all the strike, he ran hard twos and I wouldn't have got it without him." Only Kyle Aubin and Peter McCleary could take wickets for the visitors, claiming one apiece. Centennials would ultimately struggle with the bat, Aubin's opening knock of 26 the best figure for his team. They were ultimately dismissed for 92, falling 190 runs short of victory and slipping to last on the ladder. Brad Johnson (4-9) finished with the best figures of the game, while Andrew Rutledge and Brett Causer each chimed in with two-a-piece. But it was the work of one youngster in particular which grabbed Churchill's attention. "We had young Tynan (Southcombe) come in and he's been one of the best bowlers in second grade for a year and a half now," he said. "We've got BJ our left hand spinner back now which makes a huge difference."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/60c0ef6a-5d1d-4891-8cbb-6cb7e3e15744.JPG/r433_589_4454_2861_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg