sport, local-sport,

The recent indoor hockey state titles held in Orange went over so well with those in attendance that Scott Hanrahan believes the city is in line to host even more in the future. The indoor representative at Orange Hockey Association said the organisation received "really good praise" from competitors and their families over the two weeks. "They haven't announced where the 13s (state titles) will be but with the success that we've had in the last three years with the 13s, I wouldn't be surprised if we did get it again," he said. "Our facility is one of the best in the state for indoor hockey and the region itself has a lot to offer people coming out here. It's not too far from Sydney and there are a lot of benefits to being out here. I would not be surprised whether we get 13s or another one on top of the 15s for later this year." On the court the hosts put on some good performances as well. The under 13s girls side in division as well as the second division side all put on good showings. "It was really promising. Our div one girls finished third which was determined through the round games and they would've give it a real good shake had there been finals, but a third place in division one is huge," Hanrahan added. "Our division two team went really well as well. They finished second in their pool which gave them a chance to play in the finals and although they lost in the first round, they played really well for a young group of girls who haven't played much indoor hockey." The under 13s boys also managed to grab an 8-1 victory in their last game of the tournament. " A lot of those players hadn't played much indoor either and as the tournament went on for them they got better as a group and started to play some really good hockey," Hanrahan said. "Overall I was really happy with the results and not just here, all our teams from open women's down to the 13s, everyone who was involved represented Orange really well and we got some really good results across all the state championships." But after the last two years having to deal with COVID complication, Hanrahan was just pleased that they were getting back to some form of normality. "It has been tough for everybody and particularly our junior sport," he said. "People that come out here stay in accommodation our here. They eat and dine out and have team dinners, they go to local coffee shops and really get out into the community. It would bring in a lot of revenue I would imagine across the town. "It's such a great thing to start to get back into the swing of things with these kind of tournaments, not just for what it brings to the town but the athletes who are coming through and the families."

