A push to increase the number of female footballers this coming season is high on the priority list of Orange and District Football Association administrator Brett Hazzard. Clubs are finalising their registration products with Football New South Wales while traditional sign-on days will also be held by a number of teams on Saturday, February 5 and the following Saturday on February 12, with clubs advertising the events on their Facebook pages. Hazzard said 2021 had shown how resilient the sport was in the Orange district, with people turning up to play even in a year of uncertainty around sporting competitions. "Last year was a rebound from the numbers after COVID," he said. The competition hit a milestone in 2021 with the re-introduction of a female football division, with three open teams taking part. The ODFA wants to grow that competition year-on-year, with the aim of adding at least one side per season. "It's looking good, and we're always hoping to grow the league by a team each year, so we're hoping to get that extra team this year, maybe even two," Hazzard added. Waratahs FC, Barnstoneworth United FC and Cowra FC all contributed sides into the female division. Clubs which have yet to put forward a side for the open female division are being encouraged to develop a female football program by 2023, when Australia and New Zealand host the FIFA Women's World Cup. Hazzard said the ODFA could always accommodate more teams should the opportunity present itself. He encouraged anyone thinking about becoming a match official to watch for any upcoming training sessions provided by the Orange and District Football Referees' Association. "We're always looking for more referees to come into the referees' association, and the referees have a good record of appointing officials to a record number of games each season," he added. "The wet season last year certainly threw up some challenges, being able to spread some games over Friday nights and Sundays, means we can spread the load on the fields."

