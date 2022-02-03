Five Vipers included in final Rams squad to contest Country Championships

sport, local-sport, western rams, country championships

Jes Pearson will get her first taste of Western women's footy this year after the final 23-player squad to contest the Country Championships was announced. Five vipers make up the squad and although coach Andrew Pull has not yet decided on his final 17, he said Pearson was a lock to make her debut. "I'm still working on a few of the forwards, but Pearson will be playing week one which is real exciting," he said of the winger. "Kiara Sullivan, I'm really excited to be playing her in the middle of the field. "She missed out last year with Rams because of injury but she played the year before in the centres, but I'm looking at moving her to hooker and she is dynamic." The three other Vipers selected to the squad include Jacky Lyden, Rebecca Ford and Rebecca Prestwidge. Despite having a talented crop to pick from, in the end Pull said the squad "pretty much cut itself." "Orange Vipers had 13, Goannas and Woodbridge had nine in the initial train on squad because they're the top three sides the last few years," he said. "But with people moving away to play women's rugby league in Sydney and some starting families and bits and pieces there was a natural attrition rate on who was going to be available. That took us to about 27, I cut a few players which is how we ended up with our 23." Asked whether he thinks this squad has what it takes to bring home the title, Pull was quietly confident. "I think we've got a really good squad and the girls have been training hard," he said. "It's never a given because you never know what the opposition will have, but our team will certainly be ready to play. "They've been so committed and we have a period at training where it's actually just hard work for each individual and every week we've been standing there in the heat and I've been so proud about how hard they've worked." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

