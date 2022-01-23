How your team fared in round eight of the BOIDC

sport, local-sport,

THE Cavaliers juggernaut rolls on for another week as the Bathurst and Orange Inter District Cricket competition leaders added a crushing victory over Orange City on Saturday to their unblemished 2021-22 season. Cavaliers rolled the Warriors for just 96 runs at Riawena Oval and then chased down the target in less than 24 overs. Harry Pearce was practically unstoppable with the ball, finishing with 3-12 from eight overs and picking up four maidens in the process. Charlie Greer (3-21) and Wes Lummis (2-5) were also in top form. Joseph Kay (39) was the only Warrior to make a genuine start with the bat, while for Cavs it was Hugh Middleton (35) and Matt Corben (24) who top scored. Brett Causer was a bright spot on an otherwise forgettable day for Orange City as he claimed 3-6 from his two overs. Centennials Bulls posted their first victory of the season thanks to their best all-round team performance of 2021-22 against CYMS. Great individual achievements were scattered throughout the Centennials card as they made their way to 6-221 before removing CYMS for 174 on the third-last ball of the day. Bulls won the toss and elected to bat, starting in great style with an 80 run partnership between Kyle Aubin (53) and Kurt Toole (40). The momentum continued into the middle order thanks to efforts from Daniel Bryant (49), Tyler Horton (44) and Pat Mccleary (25). Bryant's effort came off just 21 deliveries and included four fours and three sixes. Rory Daburger (2-26) was the pick of the CYMS bowlers. Mac Webster had been belted with the ball by the Bulls batsmen but he came out firing with the bat to revitalise the CYMS chase thanks to his score of 49. However, his dismissal left CYMS at 6-115 and the lower order would need a miraculous effort to get their team home. Sean Donato (26) and three other batsmen in the lower order all hit double figures in a valiant late-innings fight but it wasn't to be for CYMS. Dylan Grimmond (3-19) led with the ball for Centennials while Mick Hutchinson (2-26), Bryant (2-28) and Toole (2-39) all claimed multiple wickets. Bulls jumped over CYMS after Saturday's victory at Morse Park, with the two teams now level on 12 points but Centennials sit ahead on net run rate. More Dave Henderson wickets and knocks from Russ Gardner and Josh Toole have helped City Colts take down Bathurst City and get themselves inside the BOIDC top five in the process. Henderson claimed 4-26 a week after his five wicket haul as Colts restricted Redbacks to 9-169, while Mark Day (44) came close to his second half century of the season as he top scored for Bathurst City. Oliver Simpson (27) and Joey Coughlan (21) were the next biggest contributors for Redbacks with the bat. Henry Shoemark (3-19) was the other big wicket taker for Colts. Gardner (49) and Henry Shoemark (33) got Colts to 61 before the latter fell, then Toole came in after Dave Giorgio's dismissal to keep his side on top. Aaron Seymour (21 from 17) finished the job. Orme finished the match with figures of 2-26 from his seven overs while Connor Whale had his best BOIDC bowling performance of the season to date with 2-27 from six overs. Flynn Taylor wasn't daunted by the occasion as he led the way with the ball for Rugby Union in their victory over the high-flying ORC in Saturday's game. Taylor, making his first BOIDC appearance, finished with figures of 3-11 from six overs as Rugby rolled the Tigers for 105 before chasing down the target with five wickets in hand. Teammate Jameel Qureshi finished with identical figures from the same number of overs while Rugby had a great performance with the ball as a team to have their opponents all out in less than 34 overs. The chase for Rugby was a little unsteady to start but once Lachlan Coad (24) and Jameel Qureshi (44 not out) came to the crease those concerns faded. Imran Qureshi (19 not out) then came to the crease to finish the job for Rugby alongside his brother. The result ends a four game winning streak for ORC while Rugby avoided a third straight defeat. After an uncertain start to their run chase, St Pat's Old Boys powered to victory over Centrals at Wade Park in their clash on the back of a big unbeaten knock and five wicket haul from Connor Slattery. The Saints' all-rounder produced the rare effort of a half century and a five wicket haul in the same game during the Saints' seven wicket success at the Orange venue, becoming the first player this season in the BOIDC competition to achieve the feat. Slattery actually came close to achieving the five wicket haul and half century double during the game against ORC earlier this season (3-20 and 59 not out). In his latest effort Slattery (77 not out) joined forces with Bailey Brien (26 not out) to take the Saints all the way from 3-42 to 3-151 in a match-winning fourth wicket partnership of 109 runs. Earlier in the day Angus Norton (44) top scored for the Centrals before the lower order fell apart, with the men in red at one stage losing four wickets without adding a run when the score sat on 135. Slattery was the man mainly responsible for that lower order stumble as he finished his eight overs with 5-22. Mitch Taylor (3-22 from 7.3 overs) was the other Saints bowler to have a big day out. The win has catapulted the Saints up to second in the BOIDC minor premiership race. They sit on 33 points, narrowly ahead of Rugby Union (33) and ORC (32).

