Heidi Regan is a ready for a change of scenery. The former Cargo Blue Heeler has signed on to play with St Mary's in the Harvey Norman NSW Women's Premiership for 2022. She spent last season with the Glebe Dirty Reds but felt the time was right to move on. "When I was playing for Glebe it was more about the experience, I didn't really expect to go anywhere in footy," she said. "But after versing the NRLW players it makes me want to push to make the NRLW." But it wasn't just St Mary's who came calling for the talented fullback. "Originally I was playing for North Sydney Bears at the start of this year and they offered me a contract," Regan added. "I was a little bit hesitant because it was right in the city. "So when St Mary's messaged me I felt a lot more comfortable to go to them. It gives me a bit of confidence that I am good enough to play for any club." But there was another big reason why she decided to steer clear of the big city. "I more pushed for that area to play in because my uncle is five minutes away, so I picked it for family," she said. "Because I've got family here it still feels like I'm at home." Having played in the Premiership last year gave Regan a good taste of what she can expect going forward. But she is hoping to grow more than just on the field. "I just want to better myself as a player on and off the field and to get that mindset right," she said. "I feel like your mindset is more important than your physical abilities. I just want to better myself as a player and see where I go from there." Pre-season training is underway and although the Cargo product doesn't know exactly where she will fit in with her new side, she is keen to take on any and all challenges that may arise.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/4885b8a4-17f1-4ed3-8fad-a060714fb03f.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg