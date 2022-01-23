sport, local-sport,

When Tabua Tuinakauvadra found out she'd made the final 30-player squad for the ACT Brumbies women's team, she was shocked. The former Orange Emu spent last season playing rugby league with the Glebe Dirty Reds in the Harvey Norman Premiership, but will now divert all of her attention to the code switch. "I was just happy to make that initial training squad so when I got the call-up I just really couldn't believe it," she said. "Because I enjoy union a lot more I'll stick around this year and I won't go up and travel to Sydney any more. "I could still play club rugby league down here (in Canberra) but union is where it's at right now." The Super W side's first trial game will come on February 5, with Tuinakauvadra now focused on making the match-day side. "Even though it's the final 30, we still have to compete for game line-ups to make it in every week," she added. "They'll use the trial games and trainings to figure out who they want to play so it will be competing while training with high end athletes. "You're spending most of your week with the girls so you're building your own little family. Even though the trainings are so intense, whoever you're training with makes it fun." As well as being a fresh face amongst the Brumbies group, Tuinakauvadra will have the added task of learning a new position. "I'll be training in six or eight, so this whole thing is a new learning experience," she added. "It's been really fun to jump straight into it. The workload has slowly increased but overall I've enjoyed it." Asked what she looked forward to most about this coming season, Tuinakauvadra had a simple answer. "Just running a muck," she said with a smile. "It's a new position, whole new environment and I'm hoping just to get out there and play the best I can and hopefully we can at least make the finals this year. "I just want to do the best I can so we can progress further." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/8f54486e-9db9-4d00-b540-44d623484529.jpeg/r523_51_1674_701_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg