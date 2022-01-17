sport, local-sport,

IT was in the main a case of happy hunting for the bowlers when the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket season resumed on Saturday. Of the teams batting first in the one-day clashes, only CYMS managed to score at more than four an over and they still lost to ORC with their 170 not enough. Across the 10 teams involved only 22 players managed scores of 20 or better and Rugby Union - who went into the round sitting in second - was 9-30 at one stage. But aside from some damp wickets leading to a bowling dominance, what else did we learn from round seven? SINCE the BOIDC competition resumed from its hiatus in season 2019-20, City Colts haven't really threatened for the finals, but that might change this time around. While Colts enjoyed some super Saturdays in both 2019-20 and 2020-21, they finished in eighth and sixth place respectively as they struggled for consistency. Just two wins came in each of those campaigns, but as of Saturday's triumph against Orange City, Colts have now equalled that effort with plenty of cricket still to come. That the finals series this season has expanded to a five-team format will give Colts hope of a semi-final berth, as will the number of players who did good things against Orange City. Dave Henderson was the obvious star as he took 5-35, but the rest of the bowling attack was good too as they dismissed their higher-ranked rivals for 110. Josh Toole and Dan Casey both picked up a pair, Mark Sheather claimed a scalp and conceded only eight runs off his five overs, while Aaron Seymour was economical as well as his eight overs went for just 12. In the chase it was Russ Gardner (42) and Toole (51 not out) who helped their side to victory within 26 overs, but it should be remembered that opener Henry Shoemark has scored over 200 runs already this season too. Oh and we also learned that Sheather has one of the best mullets in the BOIDC! PRIOR to the start of the 2021-22 season, Bathurst City skipper Joey Coughlan nominated Ben Orme as the player to watch from within his squad. In the three games he played before Christmas the experienced all-rounder didn't really fire - something he has done time and time again for Redbacks over the years - but his first outing of 2022 was a different story. On a Morse Park 1 wicket that proved a challenge for batsmen - just six players across both Redbacks and Centrals managed to reach double figures - Orme was the top scorer. He made 39 opening the batting for Redbacks, his knock including a pair of sixes and four boundaries. It was Orme's top score for the season thus far and helped Redbacks to 117. It was a total that didn't seem enough, but Orme once again stepped up for Redbacks. He took his first wicket before Centrals had scored a run then reduced them to 2-10. Orme went on to finish with 4-16 off his eight overs as Centrals were all out in the 25th over for 97. It took his tally of victims for the season to six - the question now is can Orme go on to better the 11 wickets he took in both 2019-20 and 2020-21? WHEN Cavaliers were 4-59 on Saturday in pursuit of 150 for victory, rivals Centennials Bulls may have felt as if an upset was in the offering. But Cavs showed why they had gone undefeated prior the to Christmas break as Wes Lummis and Kaleb Cook both produced their best knocks of the BOIDC season. Cook, who has spent time in Cavs' second grade ranks this season, made an unbeaten 33 coming in at number seven. While it should be remembered that Cook can bat - he hit that remarkable 151 not out in January 2020 - he had only 12 prior runs this season. Lummis is also handy with the bat - he boasts four BOIDC half centuries - but he too had struggled for runs before Saturday. When Cavs needed him, he made 40 off 30. It goes to show that when the likes of Matt Corben and Hugh Middleton, who have scored 485 runs between them this season, don't get Cavs off to a flier, the Orange side still has players who can perform under pressure. WE already knew that captain Dave Sellers shaped as a key for ORC's return campaign in BOIDC, and so far in 2021-22 he's lived up to the expectations of an experienced leader. On Saturday Sellers scored an impressive 93 not out off 107 deliveries opening the batting for his side, that knock anchoring the Tigers' successful run chase against Orange CYMS. It backed up the 103 he scored prior to Christmas and elevated him to the top of the BOIDC's leading run-scorer list. It also helped ORC to four wins on the trot. But what we didn't know at start of the season was how ORC's younger, less experienced players would handle the step up to BOIDC. The answer is they've handled it fine. Ben Cant has been impressive with the bat, having scored 172 runs across his five innings'. On Saturday he made 41 off 43 and was involved in third-wicket partnership of 85 with Sellers. Tait Borgstahl is another of the Tiger cubs who has impressed. After he conceded 12 runs off his first over in BOIDC against St Pat's Old Boys, Borgstahl has responded to now have 10 wickets which have come at an average of 9.3. His figures against CYMS were 3-28 off eight. WE were expecting a good contest between Bathurst rivals St Pat's Old Boys and Rugby, but well, it turned out to be a very one-sided affair. That was thanks to the Saints bowling attack who struck in the opening over at Brooke Moore and from there never took their foot off Rugby's throat. To dismiss Rugby - a side which had been sitting in second - for just 61 was a remarkable bowling display. It was Mitch Taylor who took the first scalp with his sixth delivery, he picked up another two victims in his second over and his fourth over was a wicket maiden. He finished with 4-23. IT was Mitch Taylor who took the first scalp with his sixth delivery, he picked up another two victims in his second over and his fourth over was a wicket maiden. He finished with 4-23. Matt Fearnley added yet another fine bowling performance to a resume already packed with highlights as he took 3-8 off five. In his third over he was on a hat-trick. Nic Broes only took one wicket with his spin but conceded a miserly six runs, while quick Jack Goodsell took three catches to accompany his 2-14 off five. That's what you call a brutal performance.

