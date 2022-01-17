sport, local-sport,

After three consecutive washouts, it was go big or go home for Orange City as they took on Centennials Bulls in the Royal Hotel Cup on Friday. A win would see them tied with CYMS on points, so the Warriors needed to not only clinch victory, but do it in emphatic fashion and that's exactly what they did. Mick Curtale (60) and Shaun Grenfell (53) got them off to a flier, before James O'Brien (32 not out) and Fletcher Rose (25 not out) finished off the innings as they ended their innings at 2-177. It was Curtale and Grenfell who found themselves amongst the action with the ball, as the pair finished with 2-16 and 3-2 respectively as the Bulls finished their 20 overs at 7-84. Curtale said it was a solid effort after such a long wait to get a T20 game. "Everyone was keen to play and get a result," he said. "In the T20s we've got to take advantage of the power plays and that's what we did and it set up the game for the rest of the team. "Hopefully we've done enough to get through to the semis." Orange City and CYMS ended the group stage on nine points each, but as the Warriors have the superior run rate, they sit in second. The only way for City to miss out on a place in the finals would be for Kinross to have a huge win over City Colts. The winner of group A has already been decided, with St Pat's topping the table. With one other game to play in group B, all but one side (Lithgow) can still make the semi finals and no teams have secured a place in the next round.

