Alison Smith had a day to remember at Wellington. The Orange trainer featured just the four horses at Friday's meet, but claimed podium finishes in three of them, including wins in two. The first of the victories came in the Satts Plant Hire and Haulage Maiden Handicap (1400 metres) with How's it Kev ($2). Coming into the race as favourite, the four-year-old bay gelding ridden by Rachael Murray hit the home straight with a bit of work still to do. But it made its move with about 300 metres to go and and took the victory over Money Not My God ($15) by nearly two lengths. Smith didn't have long to wait before she was back in the winner's circle. Two races after tasting victory, it was Billabong Isle's ($1.7) time to shine in the Keirle's Pharmacy Class 2 Handicap (1100 metres). Ridden by Rachael Murray, the Smith-trained horse once again came into the race as red-hot favourite. This race proved a lot less stressful for Smith as Billabong Isle led with 400 metres to go and never relinquished position to take out the victory by 2.5 lengths ahead of Coopella ($4.60) and Cheptegei ($19). Earlier in the day, Suomenlinna ($6) started off Smith's day with a third place run in the LSS Locksmiths and Security Maiden Plate (1100 metres). But Smith wasn't the only one who tasted success in the meeting which was only added to the calendar last week. Wellington trainer Michael Mulholland scored race-to-race double with Dubbo Wanderer and Lord Of The Turf.

