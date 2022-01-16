All the results and photos from round seven of the BOIDC

sport, local-sport,

A DAVE Henderson five wicket haul and a solid partnership between Russ Gardner and Josh Toole has helped City Colts claim victory over Orange City and stay in touch with the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket competition's top five. Colts limited the Warriors to just 110 at Loco Oval, led by Henderson's 5-35, and then caught the total with seven wickets in hand. Josh Toole (51 not out) and skipper Gardner (42) brought some sturdiness into the Colts innings after they started 2-14 and by the time the latter was dismissed they had taken the score to 3-91. The result now puts Orange City at the bottom of the top five (24 points) with Colts five points behind and leading a big pursuit with Bathurst City and Centrals (both 18 points) not far away. Saturday's result was a deserved breakthrough for Henderson who has been economical this season without a large haul of wickets. "I felt like I'd been bowling well but just getting unlucky a lot of the time," Henderson said. "I was having balls just missing the edge or not carrying to players, but that's all pretty part and parcel for the game. You just have to hang in there. "I think the wicket was really great out there, and it's probably the best it's been for a while. There were definitely runs there if you batted patiently and didn't just go for it straight away. "At Loco you just have to put it in the spot, not bowl too quick, and just let the ball do the work for you." At one point Henderson was on a hat trick and had claimed three Warriors wickets without any runs scored. Orange City's partnerships continued to be interrupted before they could gain any headway, although they did make some ground on the seventh wicket thanks to Shaun Kirby (27) and Ed Morrish (24). That 49 run partnership gave Orange City something to defend and they gave the hosts something to think about early on in their innings by removing Henry Shoemark (1) and Pat Hill (6). However, Toole and Gardner's stand took Colts to their second victory of the season. "It's really great to see them both back in the runs," Henderson said. "They both looked really solid and no doubt they'll take a lot of confidence away from that, which is good for us because they're probably two of the best bats in our team." Orange City captain Ed Morrish claimed all three wickets for his side, finishing with 3-24. Cavaliers are still yet to lose a game through seven rounds of the competition but they were pushed all the way by an understrength Centennials Bulls team at Riawena Oval. The hosts chased down the Bulls total of 150 with just wickets in hand, led by efforts with the bat from Wes Lummis (40) and Kaleb Cook (33 not out). The pair helped to dig Cavs out of a testing spot at 5-71 and produced a stand of 61 runs. Centennials' duo of Daniel Bryant (4-20) and Pat McCleary (4-44) shared all the wickets between them. Bulls' Mick Hutchinson had the biggest day with the bat out of both teams as he hit an unbeaten 52 batting at number seven. Harry Pearce (2-22), Mitch Black (2-24) and Joel Thomas (2-44) picked up the wickets for Cavs. The summer of Dave Sellers is still in full effect as ORC's opener helped the Tigers take down CYMS at Wade Park. ORC's finals push is gaining serious momentum as Sellers (93) led his side to a seven wicket success over CYMS as the visitors chased down the total of 170 in under 33 overs. Sellers has now produced successive scores of 74, 103 and 93 in BOIDC games. He was well supported in the chase by another in-form ORC batsman, Ben Cant (41), and the pair put on 85 together for the third wicket. Earlier in the day CYMS had struggled to find one batter to go on with the job, as four of them were dismissed in the 20s. Sean Donato (32 not out) was the only one to pass that mark. ORC's Tait Borgstahl made in 10 wickets in three games as he took 3-28. Jeron Sijo (1-18 from six) was the best of the CYMS bowlers. ORC now sit in second place in their return season to the BOIDC. Bathurst City have helped inject life back into their BOIDC campaign with a much needed victory over Centrals at Morse Park 1. It was a game for the bowlers as Redbacks found themselves removed for just 117, but they followed up with a big day in the field to have Centrals all out for 97. Ben Orme was the star of the show for the hosts as he claimed the all-round feat of leading run scorer and wicket taker. He put on 39 runs before claiming 4-16 off his eight overs with the ball, shredding the Centrals top order in the process. Redback's Joey Coughlan claimed 3-27 while Jarrod Urza's first appearance with the ball this first grade season was a strong one as he took 2-6. Jack Dodds (29) offered some resistance for Centrals after a top order collapse left them at 4-15 but the chase would ultimately end in the 25th over. Mark Day (30) and Marcus Turnbull (20) were the other Redbacks batsmen in double figures. St Pat's Old Boys produced another ruthless performance in the field to claim an emphatic eight wicket victory over Rugby Union at Brooke Moore Oval. It was billed as the competition's potential match of the round but the Saints quickly turned it into a one-sided affair when they bowled Rugby out for just 61 runs. The job was only half done at that stage but Pat's showed little to no signs of slipping up as they managed to chase down the target in less than 15 overs.

