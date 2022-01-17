sport, local-sport,

The Blue Baggers were all business as they sliced and diced through Cowra's batting line-up. Orange went into Sunday's away match at Holman Oval having had their previous two Western Zone Premier League games washed out. This left them knowing that a win on the weekend would be crucial to their hopes of making March's grand final. Not only did they come away with the victory, it only took them 2.5 hours to do it. "It was a bit of a different wicket, a green top," young Orange City quick Jarryd Seib said. "But bowlers still have to bowl and do their job and that's what the boys did." After winning the toss and sending the home side in, Cowra got off to a good start, making their way to 24 without loss. But that would be the end of it as Cowra lost the next ten wickets for 23 and were all out for 47 in just the 24th over. Seib (4-7 off six), Hugh Le Lievre (4-13 off ten) and Ed Morrish (2-22 off 6.4) all picked up wickets in what was a devastating display with the ball. "We've got a pretty strong bowling line-up with Ed and Hughie opening up," Seib said. "We've got a fair few good bowlers here in Orange and it's a hard team to get in to, but every week whoever makes the team gives it a good crack." "The first few balls I just wanted to see what the pitch was doing. "Hugh came up to me and told me to try and hit the deck hard and it was doing quite a bit off the seam. It was good that the boys around me were catching catches and taking chances and it was a good win in the end." With bat in hand, the Blue Baggers were in no mood to muck about. Despite losing both Tom Belmonte and Dave Neil for ducks early on in the innings, the visitors managed to chase down the target in just the seventh over. Hugh Middleton (31 off 20) and Bailey Ferguson (18 off 10) remained not out in the eight wicket win.

