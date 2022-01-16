sport, local-sport,

Hot off the heels of the city's most successful junior girls cricket carnival to date, some of Orange's younger crop of future stars got the chance of a lifetime. Last Friday saw former Sixers WBBL player Rhiannon Dick and current Orange City and Parramatta wicket-keeper Katie Letcher run through a training session at the Carl Sharpe Centre. The all-female session was also praised by some of the parents who noted the quality of the training facility and that they were happy to see their daughters get the opportunity to play in a girls only space. Prior to this, a similar session was also held in Bathurst and Dick praised the turnout of both. "I had a great time coming out to play cricket in Bathurst and Orange with the girls," the former Sixer said. "It was excellent to see that the young girls have access to first class facilities." Letcher, who became the first woman to play first grade for Orange City earlier this season, was also delighted by the sessions. "It was good to see that there are heaps of girls that are loving cricket in Orange and Bathurst, and hopefully in the future we will see more girls cricket in the Central West," she said. "It was a pleasure to inspire these young girls to play cricket." Recently appointed cricket manager within Cricket NSW, Angus Norton played a big role in organising these training sessions. Also in charge of the Master and Junior Blaster programs in town which looks to develop players aged between five and 12, Norton was excited to provide a place where girls could hone their skills. "Cricket is a sport for all and growing girls cricket in the Central West is a priority for me," he said. "Giving the girls a quality experience today was just the first step of the beginning of our girls cricket journey, and inspiring them to love and play cricket." But those couple of sessions aren't the only thing that Norton has planned for the area. "We have upcoming girls only cricket blast centres in Bathurst and Orange for term one," he added. "If you would like to be a part of this, please contact me or register at playcricket.com.au".

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/e50260e9-eb72-4d47-8147-01af3ec80366.jpg/r1_60_638_420_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg