He's the second grade leading wicket taker and now Sean Donato is hoping to impress against the best. The CYMS youngster is set to make his Bathurst and Orange Inter District Cricket competition debut on Saturday when the green and golds take on ORC at Wade Park. "It means a lot," he said on getting the nod for first grade. "Having a good start to the season and then going up to first grade is a really good feeling, especially with me being new to the club it shows that I'm capable of playing that higher level." Donato has taken 15 wickets at an average of 11 during his first season with CYMS. He spent last season away from the game but prior to that plied his trade for St Stanislaus' College in their first grade competition. Asked how he felt ahead of the game, the fast bowlers said: "There are a bit more nerves knowing I'll be playing at a higher level, but I'm definitely looking forward to it and seeing how I go. "Hopefully it's a good wicket and we show a good fight against ORC and we'll see what we can do. "They didn't really tell me too much about what my role will be, but I'll just look to do my best whatever they have me do." The other matches this weekend will see Orange City take on City Colts at Loco Oval, Cavaliers take on Centennials Bulls at Riawena, Bathurst City play Centrals at Morse Park 1 and Rugby Union against St Pat's at Brooke Moore Park.

