Lucy Wilson has produced an innings that will surely go down in history. The Parramatta opening batter came into the second day of the Under 15s Western NSW Girls Carnival having not played in their opening win, but she more than made up for it against Penrith with a spectacular 206 not out off just 138 deliveries. And while Wilson was the standout from the match, she wasn't the only one who put runs on the board, as teammate Neha Joshua scored 51 before retiring not out. When all was said and done, Paramatta finished its innings at 2-331 off 40 overs. Penrith could only get to 6-29 before rain intervened. Lakshmi Rajadurai (3-4) and Amisha Mohanaraj (2-4) were the pick of the bowlers. Over at Kinross, Western Zone's Lillian Harrison produced a fine innings of 44 against Hills Barbarians before she was bowled by Karman Jawanda who finished with 4-12. The match was called a draw after rain intervened. At Max Stewart Park, Newcastle were bowled out for 71 against Manly-Warringah. Darcey Whiteley (3-8) and Olivia Champion (3-6) were the standouts with the ball. Charlotte Croll (38 not out) and Hannah Moss (28) then made light work of the chase and reached the target in the 22nd over. The final girls game saw Gordon skittled for 59 as Lane Cove bowler Zoe Twining (5-9) ripped through their lower order. Lane Cove would chase down the total in the 29th over. For the boys, Dubbo were able to bowl Paramatta out for 97 thanks in large part to Harry Roscarel's 3-20 off ten overs. They didn't get a real chance to chase before the rain hit. It was a similar story in the match between North West Sydney and Radford College. North West were bowled out for 81, with Naman Verma providing a handy lower-order 29. Amber Smith was best of the bowlers with 4-6. Radford were 3-16 in reply before the match was stopped due to rain. Blacktown were all out for 95 despite solid showings from Krish Shah (33) and Senon Ranasinghe (34). William James (4-20) and Jai Carratt (3-16) were best of the bowlers. Penrith were 0-33 when play was stopped.

