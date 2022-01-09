sport, local-sport,

Cavaliers continued their winnings ways in the Royal Hotel Cup on Saturday and they had a pair of second graders to thank for it. Taking on Centrals at Wade Park, it was the boys in red who won the toss and elected to bat. Graeme Judge (36) and debutant Angus Norton (47) got their side off to a flyer, although it didn't come without a dose of luck. Judge could have been out early after opening Cavs bowler Hugh Britton rattled his stumps, only to be saved when the umpire called Britton for a front foot no-ball. But it was young-gun George Cumming (1-21 off four) and Joel Thomas (0-21 off four) - who only found out that day he'd be backing up following his second grade game - that pegged Centrals back, eventually restricting them to 4-127 off their 20. "We had a little huddle after we came off from fielding, and we all thought we could chase that," said Kaleb Cook who earlier in the day notched a half-century for the Cavaliers' second grade side. Hugh Middleton (24) and Nick Crowley 37) got Cavs off to a good start with the bat and put on 47 before Middleton was caught out. Scoring slowed throughout the middle overs before a few quick wickets brought Cook and Mitch Black to the crease. "I was just looking to get bat on ball and run as hard as we could," Cook said. "It helped that I'd scored runs in twos so I still felt like I was seeing them alright and hitting them well." But despite the close call, Cavs were able to stay undefeated with Cook (17 not out off 11) hitting the winning runs off the first ball of the 20th over. "It was pretty warm and now the legs are sore, but I got through it alright," Cook said on playing the two games in one day. "This year the club has a lot more depth with the bat. You've got to fight for spots if you want to play first grade. "Me being there a few years, we haven't had many pushing up from seconds, whereas this year we've got a lot more in the batting stocks. "I've only got a couple weeks left playing this season which is why I'm playing wherever they need me at the moment, so wherever they need players is where I'll play."

