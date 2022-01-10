sport, local-sport,

Luke Tuckwell is leaving no stone unturned this cycling season. The Orange rider has signed on with a new team for 2022 - InForm TMX Make - which just so happens to be the number one ranked team in Australia. "It all came about with some good, consistent results in the first half of the year before COVID and they saw a lot of potential and they were happy to start working together," Tuckwell said. "I'm hoping to continue to progress domestically and then in the next year look towards European opportunities and get some racing over there." But before he looks towards 2023, he has the Road National Championships to look forward to this week. "I'm feeling pretty good, quite confident that I've put in the work," Tuckwell said. "The prep has has been really good for both the time trial and the road race. I'm focusing on making sure I've left no stone unturned. "I did quite well last year so I'm feeling good. Pretty much all the results off this week goes into the selection for Junior World Championships in September in Wollongong. I'm not trying to think about it too much, but I'm optimistic." Tuckwell is the lone NSW athlete on his new team, which means a lot of training sessions by himself. But despite only getting to meet his new teammates for the first time this week, he had nothing but praise for how they had welcomed him. "It's been really good so far and they've been really supportive," he said. As for the season itself, qualifying for the Junior World Championships is at the top of his list. "That would probably be the biggest tick. I'm planning on doing a lot of (National Road Series) racing with the team and really working out how all those races work," Tuckwell said. "This year is another opportunity to learn before it all starts getting super, super serious." The Road Nationals begin on January 12.

