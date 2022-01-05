sport, local-sport,

Josh Ward will return as head coach of Barnstoneworth United FC and is looking to build on the success of 2021. Like many competitions around the region, the Burmac Western Premier League didn't get a chance to finish its season due to COVID, with the decision to cancel things made with one round still remaining. "You play football to win, so being fourth with one round to go was great," he said. "We were doing nicely, we would have had to play Parkes in an elimination final anyway, whether the last round went ahead or not. "We were one of the form teams towards the end of the season, picking up points." The player-coach will hold the first of his trials for the side on Sunday, January 16, from 4pm at Sir Jack Brabham Park's Bernie Stedman Field. Ward has also welcomed the prospect of another Orange side joining the WPL, creating another local derby. The competition is expected to grow by two sides in 2022. "It's exciting for the league, you want to play against the best players from the region so if Bathurst 75 come in and Orange CYMS come in it will create new rivalries," Ward said. "It's a really good opportunity to develop players out here as well as coaches." He said the January 16 player trials were expected to bring out a host of familiar faces and some new ones. "If there's new players then they can challenge for spots, there's 16 spots, it's going to be competitive which is what you need," he said. "For the boys who are returning, that's good for a club like Barnies, because you need that loyalty, and for players retaining their spots, it builds on the group and the culture from last season." Ward is hoping for a productive pre-season once he has named his extended squad. The introduction of new portable full-size goals to Sir Jack Brabham Park means the club will be able to play more pre-season trial matches at home. "Last year was tough because we didn't have any goals around, they don't go back up until around April, we only played one of our six trial games in Orange, we had to travel to Parkes and Bathurst to play trials," Ward said. "We can now play a few Orange teams and have an inter-club match, and maybe Parkes can come here, it makes it really good for our pre-season, and we'll still play a few away too." Ward is excited to get back on the pitch and compete for the WPL title. "(Bernie Stedman Field) suits the way we played last year, it's a bit of a tighter field so you can press a bit harder and be more energetic - we like playing here," he said. He is also keen to enter the FFA Cup again, after the club played its inaugural match in the competition last year. "It was a good trip down to Sydney to play against a side you would normally never play against ever really," he added. "It's a real test, and if you can get on a bit of cup run everyone gets excited about that."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/065185da-5e88-466a-a87f-4440f25d4678.jpg/r0_20_6000_3410_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg