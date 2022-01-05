sport, local-sport,

Among the Christmas gifts Toby Middleton received, none were better than being picked to represent the NSW Country South West Kangaroos team which will compete at the State Challenge in Dubbo later this month. Middleton found out about his selection on Christmas Eve, following a solid performance at last month's under 14s Country Championships which saw him impress selectors with both bat and ball. "It's the first time I've been picked in this team so I felt happy to make it," he said on his selection. "The last day playing for the Central West especially, we had a lot of support from family and friends." The State Challenge will begin on January 17 and see them play four games in three days prior to the finals series. "It's a bit tiring after the first couple of days. You can pull up a bit sore," he said on playing multiple games per day. "I'm just hoping to score some more runs and take a few more wickets." Middleton will share the field with three other Central West players. Baden Lewis (Mudgee), Cooper Stephen and Blayde Burke (Bathurst) also garnered selection. But before that kicks off, Middleton will represent his home city when he takes part in the under 15 Western NSW carnival in Orange next week.

