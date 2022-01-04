sport, local-sport,

Like many aspiring young cricketers, Montana Griffith has her sights set on playing in the WBBL one day. But before the soon-to-be 17-year-old attempts to crack it on the big stage, she'll line up for the Western Zone under 19s side which will compete in a three day carnival against some of the state's best this week. Griffith was the lone Orange player selected in the team which begins its Country Championships campaign in Raymond Terrace on Wednesday. "I felt really happy," she said of her selection. "It didn't come as a surprise because there weren't that many girls that tried out, but it was a good feeling and now that I'm not focusing on softball I can knuckle down and focus on cricket. "I can't wait to get down there and play and give it my all and hopefully do really well." As well as playing for Cavaliers in the ODCA under 16s competition, Griffith also doubles up for the Centenary Cup side while squeezing a game of softball in-between. "It's a bit hard now that I'm going into year 12 with school stuff," she said of the packed schedule that also includes three hours of training on Wednesday nights. "I've had to miss a few trainings because of assessments, but I like to keep busy and be on the go all the time." But of all the things she has accomplished this year, making her first grade debut for Penrith in the NSW Women's Premier Cricket competition on December 5 would have to top the list. "18s and second grade were fighting over me, wanting me to play for them and then on the way down I got a call from mum to say that I was playing first grade," Griffith said. "Mum rang me and said 'guess what, you're making your first grade debut'. I thought she was joking." Although she didn't get a chance to bat or bowl that day - as Penrith claimed a convincing six-wicket win over Manly-Warringah - it certainly reaffirmed to the teenage talent how badly she wants to make the sport a career. "Hopefully I'll play Big Bash like Phoebe Litchfield," Griffith said. Blayney's Amy Corbett and Ella Tilburg (co-captain) also feature in the Western Zone side. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/76a5f79a-bcdb-41da-8be8-a107cb620fe5.JPG/r0_126_5568_3272_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg