Sam Pasquali and Todd Brakenridge will be hoping to improve on their Western Open performances from last year when they tee off at the Queanbeyan Open on Thursday. The pair of Orange players finished well back of eventual champion Daniel Gale in the last event of the NSW Regional Open Series, but with a $50,000 purse on offer this week, they will look to put their best foot forward. The NSW Regional Open is a series of six 36-hole tournaments across the state which will lead into the 2022 NSW Open Championship As well as the cash on offer, the top four placegetters (professional or amateur) at each tournament will also secure a start in the 2022 Golf Challenge NSW Open at the Concord Golf Club in March 2022. A late change of plans has also allowed defending champion Deyen Lawson to take part in this year's tournament. Lawson was never headed in last year's tournament, carding a course record nine-under 61 in the opening round before closing out in style with a 64 to win by four shots. Besides Lawson, the field for this week's tournament is impressive with several big names competing. Queanbeyan hope Matt Millar, who claimed the Murray Open back in November, will be one of the Victorian's biggest threats, so too, former NZ Open Champion Jordan Zunic, who came within a whisker of claiming the Gippsland 6's Crown in December.

