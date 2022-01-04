sport, local-sport,

The demand for trial matches, friendlies and FFA Cup games has resulted in the Orange and District Football Association securing two full size portable soccer goals. The ODFA is preparing to roll out the goals for use in summer and also during the winter football season. When not being used for matches, the goals will be available for training purposes at their permanent anchor points at Sir Jack Brabham Park. ODFA administrator Brett Hazzard said before the goals could be made available for matches, the association would draw up terms of use in order to meet safety requirements. "We've got to set up a proper process for people applying to use the goals," he said. "Because of the safety factors there are requirements to be met for teams that want to use them." On Sunday, a working bee from the ODFA finished constructing the anchor points and assembled the goals, which Hazzard said would be available for footballers to use in the near future. Hazzard added that they would fill a need for full size goals during the soccer off-season. "The permanent goals are down for summer and we have a number of teams that are always looking for trial games leading into the winter season, so this is a way while cricket season is still running of moving goals in place and then moving them back," he said. Football fields one to four at Jack Brabham convert to two cricket pitches in summer, however the outfields can still be used for summer soccer. The new goals can be wheeled into place by users, on a ground allocated by the ODFA. In winter, they can be used during wet weather by being wheeled to areas not affected by water, thereby reducing the need for catch-up games later in the season. ODFA president Tony Mileto said the goals opened up Sir Jack Brabham Park to football matches year-round. "We're always looking at opportunities to bring more football to Orange," he said. "We've created a relationship with Lindfield in Sydney and that's been going for a couple of years now. "It will help create economic benefits for Orange by bringing more people to town." The ODFA will advise via its Facebook page when and how users can begin booking the portable goals. For further information please email the ODFA administrator at administrator@orangefootball.org.au. There is currently no start date yet for the 2022 ODFA season. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/73d48b09-4d4c-44cf-add4-def0c1c21ef0.jpg/r9_376_4021_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg