Orange may have continued its unbeaten run in this year's under 13s Western NSW Junior Cricket Carnival, but it was Xander Carstens who stole the show on day two. A day after notching 45 off 49, the captain for Penrith's top side etched his name on the honours board with a sublime 112 off just 96 balls against Penrith's second team. Partnering with Riley Killeen (60 off 126) the pair put on a second wicket stand of 176 which guided them to a 111 run victory at Kinross. On the field right next to them, Orange proved they have the bowlers to grind to defend any total. The home side set 113 to win, thanks in large part to 49 extras given by the Western Sydney bowling attack, Orange quickly got to work with the ball. Zavier Felice and Angus O'Brien each picked up two wickets each as the visitors were all out for 74. Over at Jack Brabham, there was nearly another triple digit score. Blacktown's number three Vivaan Gandhi was forced to the crease early and watched as wickets quickly fell around him. But he stood strong and notched a well-played 96 from 90 balls, only to be caught out off the bowling of Saugat Pandey who finished with figures of 4-29 off five. Paramatta duo Atharva Bhatt and Arhan Shah also proved they are ones to watch out for. Bhatt finished with figures of 3-15 off seven overs, a day after notching a middle-order 50. Shah then guided his side home to a thrilling win with a classy 88 not out from 85 balls. But in a day filled with one-sided affairs, it was a match between North Shore and Radford College which stole the show. North Shore were held to just 111 all out thanks in large part to Avyukth Sudharsan (3-15 off 6.5). In reply, Radford's Vihaan Vikramadithyan (31 off 66) and Alex Wheeldon (38 off 85) were slowly moving towards the total, but a late flurry of wickets saw the sides locked at 111 apiece when Radford's 40 overs were up, resulting in a tie. All eight games on Wednesday will begin at 9am.

