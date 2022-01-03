sport, local-racing,

Alison Smith looks set to hand exciting three-year-old Billabong Isle her first run at Orange on Friday. The in-form filly has won her past two starts and ran second the race prior to enjoy a stunning preparation for the Towac Park-based Smith. The chestnut three-year-old has only had five career starts - all at Dubbo - making her recent form even more impressive, and has been nominated for start number six for Friday's Family Fun Day at the track in Orange. Smith has her new stable gun nominated in the Angullong Wines Benchmark 58 Handicap (1000m), and another strong run at home will rocket the young filly into serious country championship contention. The only query is the distance. The country championships are run over 1400 metres, and Friday's run is over 1000m, while Billabong Isle's two wins have been over 1100m and 1010m respectively, and both have come in Dubbo. Smith's stable traditionally performs well at home. In the last meeting at Towac, Smith trained two seconds and a third place finish, with How's It Kev, Who's Tinny and Suomenlinna picking up handy prizemoney. How's It Kev and Suomenlinna will back up on Friday as both look to go one step better and break their maiden. Billabong Isle, though, looks set to tackle the toughest field of its blossoming career to date, with Gary Portelli (Ballistic Moon) and Marc Conners (Em Cee Gee) in the field while Myron Cooper has nominated the in-form Gannett Peak for Friday's spring as well. While Smith will be hoping her good run of form continues. In her last 10 starts, the Orange trainer has enjoyed two wins and four second place results. There's eight races on the card for Towac Park on Friday and the nominations on Monday were positive, with over 120 in total. The maidens proved the most popular as trainers look to get their chances off to a winning note in 2022. Acceptances are being taken on Wednesday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/19be9811-1ef6-4f54-8e14-9d61e1feeafa.JPG/r12_400_4279_2811_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg