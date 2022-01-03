sport, local-sport,

Penrith's top side has proven it'll take some stopping in this year's under 13s Western NSW Junior Cricket Carnival after Alton Freeman and Xander Carstens led their side to a nine-wicket victory on day one on Monday. Freeman tore the life out of the Radford College batting line-up at Riawena Oval, taking 5-6 in a almost Scott Bolland-like spell with the ball, while Carstens (45 off 49) guided the men in black home with relative ease, reaching the target of 76 just one wicket down and in the 16th over. While over at Jack Brabham, Parramatta's Neel Patel whacked 102 off just 91 balls in his side's victory over Hornsby. The star showings from Patel and Freeman dominated day one of the championships, which return in 2022 after a COVID-19 enforced break 12 months ago. This year, 16 teams will take on the under 13s challenge while teams from across the state will return next week for both the boys' and girls' under 15s carnivals. On Monday, at time of print, Blacktown Black had also enjoyed a strong win, Rishab Shah (48) and Vivaan Gandhi (42) helped their side to an eight-wicket win over Central Coast at Jack Brabham, while North Shore had knocked off the Dubbo junior representative side at Bloomfield Oval. Orange begun its campaign with a five-wicket victory over Penrith's second under 13s outfit at Max Stewart with six bowlers taking wickets.

