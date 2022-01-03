sport, local-sport,

Centrals veteran Daryl Kennewell is turning back the clock this summer, so much so he's in contention to take out one of the region's highest individual honours. When the Bathurst Orange Inter-District Cricket season resumes in just under a fortnight's time there will be five cricketers with a share of the lead in the Player of the Year race. Kennewell is one of them, while Cavs' young-gun Hugh Middleton is another. They're joined by St Pat's Old Boys' Nic Broes, Rugby Union's Sam Macpherson and ORC blaster Dave Sellers all on six points over the Christmas break. Broes, Kennewell and Macpherson have showed off their all-round capabilities during their accumulation of points, while for Sellers and Middleton they've been letting the bat do all the talking. The return of Broes to Bathurst and Orange cricket began with a bang as he claimed 5-5 in the Saints' opening round win over ORC. He followed that up with a knock of 138 - still the biggest score of the season to date - to help Pat's get past ORC in their next game. Kennewell burst onto the scene in round four with his bowling figures of 5-20, as he took ORC's top order apart. The Centrals man then followed that up with the most impressive batting rescue effort of the season so far when he hit 73 while batting at number nine in the order, helping his side claim their first victory of the season against City Colts. Macpherson's 5-25 played a major role in Rugby Union's decisive victory over Orange City, and in the following match against City Colts he came within three runs of adding his name to the list of century scorers this season. Sellers hit an unbeaten 74 against Bathurst City and then went a step better in the Tigers' win over Centennials Bulls when he hit another unbeaten score of 103. He currently has an average of 104.5. Middleton has been a key part of Cavaliers' unbeaten run at the midpoint of the season, with his major highlights being an unbeaten 80 in the opening round against City Colts and 105 against CYMS. Matt Corben, Fletcher Rose, Henry Shoemark and Kurt Toole are all close behind the leading quintet on four points. Cavaliers' big hitter Corben forged a big partnership alongside Middleton in the City Colts game when he hit 72 unbeaten runs of his own. He then came with two runs of another BOIDC century in the Cavs' game against Redbacks. Orange City's new recruit Rose made a great first impression with an unbeaten 71 in round one before he did damage with the ball, taking 4-28 in the following game. Shoemark has been in great touch with the bat for City Colts with scores of 96 and 76 to start his BOIDC season. Kurt Toole hit 98 in the opening round before the Bulls all-rounder claimed 5-72 with the ball against the Tigers. The BOIDC will resume on January 15 when the second half of the competition resumes with three rounds of one-day fixtures before finals in March.

