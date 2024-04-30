Inside the new Larder and Home: Fresh faces take on 'unique destination'

In a spontaneous collaboration and a quick four-week turnaround Lucknow's Larder and Home will officially reopen on Wednesday.
The cafe, interior design and homewares store has been taken over by Ever Hospitality and Interior Collective just a month after it was put on the market by the previous owner.
Founder of Ever Hospitality, Michael Everett said when the opportunity presented itself "it was a no-brainer to take it".
"Lucknow is its own unique destination and I know people travelling through wanted it to open again," Mr Everett said.
"We managed to get a team together in four weeks and somehow pulled it off."
Larder and Home was established in Lucknow three years ago, but Mr Everett said it had already developed its "own brand" and decided not to change its name.
"It's a meeting place and the name suited the place," he said.
"It's nice to have Ever Hospitality and Interior Collective under one umbrella rather than two completely separate businesses."
Interior collective is the other half of Larder and Home, but it's not just homewares.
Jessica Toohey, Rebecca Dunkley and Herb Beer have collaborated to ensure customers have everything they need in the house design process.
"Someone can come in and say 'we need to start a home build process from the ground up'," Ms Dunkley said.
"From the design process, right through to the building construction and finishing off the floor coverings or the furniture, we can do it."
The business can provide architectural work, kitchen and bathroom design, furniture, as well as window styling and custom bed heads.
Ms Toohey said her and Ms Dunkley required a larger showroom for their growing business.
"The last showroom was quite small, so we want to showcase more of what we can do in this space," Ms Toohey said.
"We really want to push custom, we do our own custom furniture, custom furnishings, custom anything, like window furnishings and our bed head range, which is beautiful."
Ever Hospitality started during the pandemic when Mr Everett made an "impulsive purchase" and bought a cafe in Endsleigh Avenue.
"One Sunday afternoon I randomly bought this little cafe because I came from hospitality my whole life and it's what I deep down inside love," he said.
"Then to say it sort of blew up and grew from there would be an understatement."
He's since opened his own coffee brand, evercoffee, takeaway restaurant Tuckshop in Bathurst and Orange, Micky's takeaway in Orange and Larder and Home in Lucknow.
Mr Everett said he could not have grown his business without the support of his family, friends, suppliers and business partners.
"It's been really a collaborative effort, lots of people have been involved and lots of emotional support in the background and I can't thank them enough," he said.
The cafe section of Larder and Home is open longer hours than previously, opening from 6am to 5pm in order to catch those commuting along the Mitchell Highway.
Additionally, fresh flowers and sourdough from The Sugar Mill will be available to purchase at the shopfront. The venue also plans to have long lunches on the lawn and a pizza bar next summer.
