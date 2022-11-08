It's officially the best casual dining experience in Western NSW but the Robin Hood Hotel is just getting started.
The Orange pub was awarded the Best Regional Casual Dining Western at the 2022 AHA NSW Awards For Excellence in October.
Managers Mark and Michelle McCarthy said the win came as a surprise but they knew dining was the hotel's greatest asset.
"It was a little bit of a surprise, only being here six months," Mr McCarthy told the Daily.
"It was blind judging, we had no idea who they were when they came in. They came in twice. We were hopeful of course but you never know.
"Dining is our strength, without a doubt. We have the capacity to do a lot of numbers which is great. There's a lot of good space in the pub.
"[It was competitive] we were up against pubs in Mudgee, Orange and across the Central West," Ms McCarthy added
It's been a whirlwind 18 months for the North Orange venue which was bought by Sydney hoteliers Jason and Peta Marlow for $19 million in 2021.
The expansive dining space has been renovated and an indoor playground installed, pointing to the family focus.
Next up are improvements to the sports bar and gaming sections as the establishment tries to carve out a space in the competitive pub scene across Orange.
"Numbers have been good this year," Mr McCarthy said.
"There's an emphasis on family dining but if you want to get away from the hustle and bustle there are little areas across the hotel.
"It's still growing, we have a new gaming room under construction as well."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
