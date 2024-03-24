Popular cafe and homeware shop shuts down with 'uncertain' future

A popular café and shop has shut down until further notice.
Larder and Home in Lucknow closed its doors on the afternoon of Sunday, March 24.
"After careful consideration and with a touch of bittersweet sentiment, we've made the decision," a statement posted to social media said.
"We want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you who has walked through our doors, shared a laugh, or enjoyed a meal with us.
"Though it's uncertain whether this is a goodbye forever, or just a temporary farewell we're filled with optimism and excitement for what the future holds."
It's unclear what prompted the decision.
The Central Western Daily reached out to owner Jeremy Norris - who also runs the Byng Street Cafe - but did not receive a response.
Larder and Home opened in September, 2020. Live music was introduced weeks later.
It combines and café and restaurant with a homewares store, selling furniture, artwork, decorations and utensils.
"We were presented with an opportunity we decided to take," Mr Norris told the CWD prior to the opening.
"I think Lucknow is a destination. It's close enough for people to come from Orange. It's a 10-minute drive."
Earlier this month speed limits through Lucknow were dropped from 60km/h to 50km/h.
