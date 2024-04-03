Unusual house design sparks concern ... and everything else at council

Plans to build an unusual new house has one Orange street concerned.
An asymmetrical two-storey brick residence is at the centre of the disputed development application for 5 Cadogan Crescent.
Multiple nearby home owners raised anxieties about the project at Orange City Council on Tuesday night.
Opponents believe the modernist design will block sunlight and box in backyards. The required removal of an old tree was also raised.
"We've got two issues ...overshadowing of our block and the design characteristics," neighbour David McDonald later told the Central Western Daily.
"It's just a beautiful sunny spot ... hopefully the developer will reconsider.
"I'm very much for having a modern building there. I've got no argument about that ... I think a compromise can be reached."
Supporters argued the design complies with all requirements, and is forward looking.
"We make no apologies that it's a modern house," property developer David Nock said.
"One would hope this building will be one in the future ... people will see and says 'that's what we built in the 21st century'."
Council chose to delay its decision on approval to visit the address this week and seek further information.
Meanwhile, the proposal to lower speed limits on Pinnacle Road was put on ice to seek community feedback.
"Lots of people use that road not just cyclists ... I think it's worth talking about," Cr Steve Peterson - who raised the proposal in request and opted to defer it - said.
An alcohol-free zone through the Orange CBD - which expired in 2023 - is set to be reinstated.
"Between us and the police, we missed it," director of community services Scott Maunder said.
The area spans Prince Street to Moulder Street, and Hill Street to William Street.
Exemptions will be available for approved community events at Robertson Park.
"This ... measure is to reduce the incidence of alcohol related crime and disturbance," council papers say.
"Consumption of alcohol in this area is causing instances of malicious damage to property, littering, offensive behaviour and assault."
