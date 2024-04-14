Multi-million dollar modernist house design for Orange revealed

A multi-million dollar modernist home is planned on the outskirts of Orange.
The proposed two-storey residence at 602 Icely Road would include an outdoor swimming pool and large balconies.
Construction costs are estimated at just under $4 million.
Plans will come before Orange City Council for approval on Tuesday night.
The property about 8 kilometres from the Orange CBD covers 66.70 hectares and is used for grazing cattle.
An existing house would be demolished to make way for the development.
The controversial design at 5 Cadogan Crescent is also set to return for approval. Council delayed its decision earlier this month following neighbour complaints.
Opponents believe the modernist design will block sunlight and box in backyards. The required removal of an old tree has also been raised.
"We've got two issues ...overshadowing of our block and the design characteristics," neighbour David McDonald told the Central Western Daily.
"It's just a beautiful sunny spot ... hopefully the developer will reconsider.
"I'm very much for having a modern building there. I've got no argument about that ... I think a compromise can be reached."
