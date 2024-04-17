Every Woodbridge club's most expensive player against the points cap revealed

The Player Points Index System has been on every rugby league fan's lips all year.
Whether it's the Peter McDonald Premiership or the Woodbridge Cup, questions have been raised ever since it was implemented in its updated format in 2022.
Calls have been made by this publication for NSW Rugby League to make each and every player's value public.
Peak Hill Roosters president Torin Hando believes a publicly available list would put an end to much of the speculation regarding off-season signings and player movement.
"I've always thought it should be transparent," he said.
"If we could see the points, it would put everyone's mind at ease. It would stop drama at clubs accusing them of spending thousands or buying competitions.
"It puts everyone at ease knowing they're not getting ripped off or cheated."
For the Woodbridge Cup, clubs are allowed to register a total of 100 points worth of players for a season. Come game-day, they can have a maximum of 50 points line up. For some clubs, this can be slightly lower depending on how the club finished the season prior.
An ex-NRL player who has played more than 25 games will cost you 30 points straight up but a junior - such as Eugowra Golden Eagles coach Alex McMillan - will cost you zero.
The Roosters have two players worth 15 points on their 2024 roster; Matty Fuller who joined from Orange United and Jesse Shorter who floated between first grade and reserve grade for the Parkes Spacemen in 2023.
Over at Trundle, Clayton Hartin - who played for the Boomers in 2016, '17 and '18, but was with Peak Hill in 2023 - and his 15 point clearance would be the club's most expensive player, although it is understood he is not likely to take to the field this season.
Trundle president Blake Ridges was less adamant about a need for player points to be public.
"I don't mind either way really," he said.
"If people see other people's points, they might still put up an argument and it'll just create more work for NSWRL because they'll have to answer to the complaints about what points are being assigned.
"I don't mind if it's all advertised or not."
So how much are Woodbridge players worth?
Well, no player registered prior to April 5 has a cap hit of more than 15 points.
While the most up-to-date list seen by this publication featured no 15 point players for Oberon, it's understood that captain-coach and former Lithgow Workies' Jack Sullivan would be worth the full 15.
Below is the list of each Woodbridge club's most "expensive" PPIS player for 2024 and what they are worth. Remember, their points only count come gameday, so if they aren't on the team sheet then they are essentially a zero for that match.
On top of making the full list of points public, Hando believed a restructure of value was in order.
"I don't understand how another Woodbridge Cup player can be worth the same as a player from (the Peter McDonald Premiership)," he said.
"It will end up killing the competition."
