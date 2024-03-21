CYMS' mullet man wants to prove 'worth' after signing for cup giants

He was known around the Peter McDonald Premiership (PMP) for his flowing locks but Kaeden Dickson will be sporting both a new haircut and jersey in 2024.
The Orange CYMS youngster has signed for Woodbridge Cup side Manildra Rhinos in a coup for the reigning premiers.
Dickson said he was keen for a fresh challenge after speaking with coach and former CYMS gun Ben McAlpine.
"I just thought I'd take a little break from the PMP comp," he said.
"It's good to go out there and probably try something new and see a different side of footy.
"It's not going to be an easy comp. I'm not going out there thinking it's gonna be easy or slack off or anything.
"I'm going out there to have a red hot crack and show that I'm worth the points they used for me."
The 20-year old bore the brunt of CYMS' spectacular fall from grace in 2023, going from playing off the bench to putting in 70-minute efforts.
He said the experience toughened him up and proved a valuable learning curve as he seeks to take on more of a leadership role with the Rhinos.
"I learned it's not all sunshine and rainbows," he said.
"You're going to have hard times and you're just going to have to put your head down and just fight for what you want.
"It wasn't easy and dare I say, not overly enjoyable. But it was worth the fight in the end.
"I went from playing 15 minutes the year before straight into a 70 minute role player.
"It was a good learning curve. I learned a lot, but I feel like I've got a lot more to learn.
"I think going out there, I'm really keen on potentially adopting a leadership role and trying to work on that and potentially a little bit more of a ball-playing role."
He will be a bit harder to spot in the Red V having shaved off his mullet for the Torie Finnane Foundation in 2023.
But could we see it make a comeback?
"Look there's a possibility," he said.
"I'd have to see how quickly my hair still grows.
"I'll just have to let the game do a bit more talking now, I guess."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.