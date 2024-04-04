Cup classics: Can these veterans make an impact this season?

We're reaching the pointy end of our top 25 Woodbridge Cup countdown.
Who's made today's instalment?
We could have left the description blank on this one - everyone knows Joey and everyone knows how good he is.
A Fiji international who played at the 2000 Rugby League World Cup (a hell of a long way from Jack Huxley Oval), Lasagavibau first arrived out west to play for both Orange Hawks and CYMS in Group 10.
Despite some off-season rumours linking him with CYMS reserves in 2024, coach Ben McAlpine has managed to secure his signature once again.
He spent a lot of the back end of the year at fullback and scored a try in the final.
The opposing fullback on the day, Wright will be out to go one better after his difficult sideline conversion attempt sailed just wide in the dying moments of the grand final.
On his day Wright is one of the best fullbacks in the competition, scoring nine tries and finishing as the third highest point scorer with 152.
Opposing defences will need to be wary of him popping up and injecting himself into attacking plays, especially on the end of Brad Watt's distribution.
Ask any PMP club hoping to make an impact in Western Division's top league and they'll tell you props are as rare as hen's teeth.
And that's exactly why they'd be all clambering over Greg Behan if ever he decided to venture further than the hills at Oberon again.
He's a man mountain and will invariably bend the line when he takes a hit up. If Oberon are to contend for the Woodbridge Cup again, it'll be on the back of Behan and the other Tigers forwards.
McMillan returns home to Eugowra to replace Ricky Whitton as coach.
The Golden Eagles have gone on a bit of a recruiting spree and McMillan brings with him an impressive resume with stints at Orange CYMS, Mudgee Dragons, Forbes Magpies just to name a few.
He was also a Newcastle Knights under 20s and reserves player back in the day. Talk about a handy pickup.
The Rhinettes were far from a one-woman show in 2023 but it's safe to say they would not have won the premiership without their inspiration leader.
The player-coach left nothing in the tank most weeks and led from the front, directing the side from halfback.
Her performances in difficult conditions in both the preliminary and grand finals were crucial in Manildra winning both by the smallest of margins.
