A taste of Tennessee: Couple hoping new restaurant will 'bring more life back to town'

All of Jacqui Fowler's cooking knowledge comes from the family kitchen.
Having grown up in Tennessee, her southern American flavours were always a hit with weekday dinners or big holiday events.
"Over the years people have always said we needed to do a food truck or this and that," she said.
Prior to 2020 while still living in Orange, she had plans to open her very own market stall.
Then Covid hit and those plans fell apart.
She and husband Ryan then moved to Cudal in 2021. Not long after, they set eyes on 4 Main Street which lit a fire under them once more.
The couple spent half-a-million dollars on the worn-down building, with grand plans of transforming it into a restaurant the whole community could be proud of.
But just two days after being handed the keys, their town was torn through by devastating floods.
Instead of starting renovations, their recently purchased property was turned into a safe space where community members could live until they got back on their feet.
"We didn't get to enjoy what we bought because everything was about trying to clean up after the horror of the flood," Mrs Fowler said.
"But that's just what you do."
Patience was key in the beginning and after the dust settled, they were able to begin work on their business venture.
After nearly one-and-a-half-years, Tennessee Tucker is on the verge of opening, during a time when other restaurant owners are either calling it quits, or shutting up shop altogether.
"It's exciting but I'm also terrified," Mrs Fowler said.
"It is quite scary when you read about all these restaurants shutting, especially the ones that have been open for years and years. You're seeing this just as you're starting to build the business up."
But the restaurant is about more than just earning a few dollars.
It's about creating opportunity within the community and showing others that taking a chance on a dream can pay off.
"We hope that if somebody else sees us making a go of it then they might try and open up a bakery or another small business. Bring a bit more life back to the town," Mrs Fowler added.
"We're trying to make Cudal more of a destination for people to stop, rather than drive through on their way to other places."
So when will it open and what can diners expect?
Well, if all goes according to plan, then Tennessee Tucker will be rearing to go by Saturday, April 20.
As for the food, Mrs Fowler said they'll be serving up everything from burgers and pizzas, to fried chicken, Cajun pork chops and some southern-style barbecue thrown in for good measure, with gluten-free options thrown in for good measure.
The initial plan is to open from 11am to 7pm, Wednesday to Sunday.
"Hopefully the community will embrace it," Mrs Fowler added.
"We've had nothing but positive reception from everyone around here."
