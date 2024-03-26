'Inspirational' pair lauded for night of bravery during devastating floods

Nearly two years ago, residents of the small town of Cudal awoke to a catastrophic flood.
The flood water, moving quickly, inundated homes along the Boree Creek in the middle of the night.
But that night, amidst the chaos of one of the worst disasters to hit the region, Gregory Wiltshire, Daryl Wright and a police officer courageously rescued people from their homes.
"We had to go into flooded houses and get people out before the creek went over the bridge," Mr Wiltshire said.
"At one point I was washed off my tractor at midnight taking sandbags to a house for a gentleman because the floodwater started flowing the other direction."
Because of their bravery, Mr Wiltshire and Mr Wright have been awarded a Commendation for Brave Conduct from the Governor General, David Hurley.
The commendations are awarded to people who selflessly put themselves at risk to protect the lives or property of others.
While Mr Wiltshire said it was "humbling" to receive the award, he had conflicting feelings as he believes the community is still healing from the event.
"Very few people in the town actually know all the details of that night and I'm happy to keep it that way," Mr Wiltshire said.
"It's been rough and everyone's been under pressure and we're just trying to get on with it now."
The Governor-General, David Hurley announced that 89 people have received an Australian Bravery Decoration and encouraged the recipients to wear it with pride.
"In a moment of peril, each of the people we are recognising ... decided to come to the aid of someone else - some, someone they knew, others a total stranger," the Governor-General said.
"Their bravery is commendable and their selflessness is inspirational."
Mr Wiltshire lost his business from the flood, his parents lost their home and many other Cudal residents are still living in temporary housing.
"Everyone's heard of Eugowra and Molong, but in Cudal we actually got it when Molong did at night but no one heard about it," Mr Wiltshire said.
"No one even knew that we'd lost more businesses and houses than Molong did."
While acknowledging the ongoing aftermath of the floods, Mr Wiltshire said Cudal residents are determined to move forward despite the losses endured.
"Everyone just wants to put it past them, per se, and find a way to go forward."
