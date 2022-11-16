A Cudal business owner has opened up on the struggles he will face moving forward after he lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in stock during the recent flood.
Trevor Griffith is the owner of Agwise Rural Supplies and Steel and lives between Manildra and Cudal.
On the morning of Monday, November 14, he woke at daybreak to find Mandagery Creek's water levels having risen far beyond what he had ever seen before.
"That's when the panic started," he said.
"Phones were all out and that's when the penny dropped of 'what are we looking at down here'."
He drove in to work to find his Naylor Street business, which sits about 100 metres from Boree Creek, had been devastated by the flood water which has ravaged the Central West.
"I reckon we're about $300,000 down. I've not been able to put an exact figure on it, but it seemed like we just had to throw everything out the day after," he said.
"We're trying to work out how we'll get over it. It just seems like you get nowhere. When we start trading, we'll have to write it all in a notebook until we get new computers, because everything in the office is done."
Having had a couple of days to process what exactly happened, Mr Griffith said he was slowly coming to the realisation of how bad the situation really was.
"It's probably getting worse now that it's starting to set in what's happened," he added.
"We seem to be going nowhere. When everyone leaves, I can see things going into a downward spiral, I can see that with me already. But we're alive and there's a lot of people worse off."
Daryl Wright is the senior deputy captain at the Cudal Rural Fire Service. He praised the community who came to the support of people like Mr Griffith.
"It was like our own island, just stranded. We couldn't go anywhere and we were surrounded by water," said the man who has lived in Cudal for 25 years.
"For the first couple of days, we were isolated and felt abandoned. But now there are other crews coming left, right and centre. This has been the worst ever flood."
On Wednesday, there were no less than a dozen people helping get things back in order at Mr Griffith's place of work. From sweeping away water, to counting stock, the whole of Cudal has come to the aid of anyone and everyone who has needed it.
"The community support is unreal when the chips are down and I'm sure they'll support us when it's all over with," he added.
"It's the worst anyone's ever seen. It's a new benchmark which we didn't have to have."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
